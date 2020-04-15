Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Woodward, and Harsco.

Columbus Mckinnon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00, which is an 87.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.10 and a one-year low of $19.21. Currently, Columbus Mckinnon has an average volume of 141.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 121 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.