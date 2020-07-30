Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Koppers Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbus Mckinnon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Columbus Mckinnon’s market cap is currently $820.2M and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.