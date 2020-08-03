Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Cars (CARS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83, representing a 33.4% upside. In a report issued on July 31, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.55 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, Cars has an average volume of 1.88M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More on CARS: