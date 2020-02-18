Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Cardtronics (CATM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM), with a price target of $47.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 51.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Cardtronics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.83, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.41 and a one-year low of $25.71. Currently, Cardtronics has an average volume of 406.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CATM in relation to earlier this year.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand.