Barrington Keeps Their Hold Rating on Stericycle (SRCL)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle (SRCL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.8% and a 39.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stericycle with a $63.00 average price target, implying a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Stericycle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $785 million and GAAP net loss of $20.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $830 million and had a GAAP net loss of $37.8 million.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.