Barrington Keeps Their Hold Rating on Quinstreet (QNST)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Hold rating on Quinstreet (QNST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.63.

Quinstreet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Quinstreet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $129 million and net profit of $13.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $941K.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.