Barrington Keeps Their Hold Rating on Dorman Products (DORM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorman Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, representing a -3.5% downside. In a report issued on April 16, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $94.87 and a one-year low of $44.50. Currently, Dorman Products has an average volume of 235.1K.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.