Barrington Keeps Their Hold Rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s market cap is currently $9.48B and has a P/E ratio of 126.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 146 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XRAY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment, and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers, and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic, and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in York, PA.