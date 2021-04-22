Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Travelzoo (TZOO)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Travelzoo (TZOO), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelzoo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.83 and a one-year low of $4.15. Currently, Travelzoo has an average volume of 71.56K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Holger Bartel, the Global Chief Executive Officer of TZOO bought 100,000 shares for a total of $349,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.