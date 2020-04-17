Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Strategic Education (STRA)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education (STRA) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.2% and a 33.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Strategic Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.00.

Strategic Education’s market cap is currently $3.26B and has a P/E ratio of 39.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STRA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.