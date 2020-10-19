Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) on October 16 and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sirius XM Holdings with a $7.10 average price target, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, Sirius XM Holdings has an average volume of 25.19M.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

