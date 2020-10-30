Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Perficient (PRFT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Perficient (PRFT), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perficient is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.20, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Perficient’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $146 million and net profit of $6.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $142 million and had a net profit of $8.53 million.

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of business optimization and industry solutions. Its solutions include analytics, custom applications, management consulting, commerce, content management, business integration, customer relationship management, portals & collaboration, platform implementations, business process management, enterprise data and business intelligence, enterprise performance management, enterprise mobile, cloud services and digital marketing. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.