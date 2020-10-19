Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Outfront Media (OUT)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Outfront Media (OUT) on October 16 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Outfront Media has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Outfront Media’s market cap is currently $1.99B and has a P/E ratio of 76.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the business of providing leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: U. S. Billboard and Transit; International; and Sports Marketing. The company was founded on June 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.