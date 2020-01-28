Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on NIC (EGOV)

Austin Angelo- January 28, 2020, 7:44 AM EDT

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on NIC (EGOV), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NIC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on NIC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $14.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.74 million.

NIC, Inc. is a digital government services, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital government solutions and secure payment processing. It operates through Outsourced Portals and Other Software and Services segments.

