Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 58.8% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Koppers Holdings with a $33.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Koppers Holdings’ market cap is currently $507.4M and has a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KOP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock. The Railroad and Utility Products and Services segment sells treated and untreated wood products, manufactured products and services primarily to the railroad and public utility markets. The Performance Chemicals segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing wood preservation chemicals and wood treatment technologies for use in the pressure treating of lumber for residential, industrial and agricultural applications. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.