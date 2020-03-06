Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean with a $32.00 average price target, a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.58 and a one-year low of $22.49. Currently, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average volume of 37.73K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments.