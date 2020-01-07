Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Franklin Covey Company (FC)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company (FC) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 46.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Covey Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00, implying a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.85 and a one-year low of $22.17. Currently, Franklin Covey Company has an average volume of 46.55K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FC in relation to earlier this year.

Franklin Covey Co. engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other.