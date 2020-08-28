Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Columbus Mckinnon (CMCO), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Woodward.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbus Mckinnon with a $39.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Columbus Mckinnon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $139 million and GAAP net loss of $2.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $213 million and had a net profit of $18.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMCO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Getzville, NY.