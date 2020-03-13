Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Asure (ASUR)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Asure (ASUR), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.38, close to its 52-week low of $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 34.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Asure with a $11.50 average price target, a 108.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Asure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.22 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.73 million.

Asure Software, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce management software solutions and services. It offers cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions under the AsureSpace and AsureForce brands. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.