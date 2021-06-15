Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Airspan Networks (NBA)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Airspan Networks (NBA), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Airspan Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.50, which is a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

