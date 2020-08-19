Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 44.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adtalem Global Education with a $40.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.79 and a one-year low of $19.76. Currently, Adtalem Global Education has an average volume of 402.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Financial Services and Business and Law. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialistsm, Becker Professional Education and EduPristine. The Business and Law segment includes the operations of Adtalem Education of Brazil. Adtalem Global Education was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.