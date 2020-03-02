Barrington Keeps a Hold Rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 56.3% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, HealthStream, and Perficient.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sykes Enterprises is a Hold with an average price target of $38.00.

Sykes Enterprises’ market cap is currently $1.31B and has a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Sykes Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and customer engagement services. The firm operates through the Americas and EMEA segments. The Americas segment is comprised of the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim. The EMEA segment includes Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.