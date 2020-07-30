Barrington Keeps a Hold Rating on Kadant (KAI)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Hold rating on Kadant (KAI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $110.00, close to its 52-week high of $120.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 62.9% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kadant is a Hold with an average price target of $103.50, which is a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $120.74 and a one-year low of $52.71. Currently, Kadant has an average volume of 76.97K.

Kadant, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries. The Wood Processing Systems segment includes the development, manufacturing, and marketing of stranders and related equipment used in the harvesting of oriented strand board and lumber. The Fiber-based Products Business segment manufactures and sells biodegradable and absorbent granules from papermaking products. The firm’s products include alignment conveyor, tubular filter materials, and angleset indicator. The company was founded in November 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.