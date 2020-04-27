Barrington Keeps a Hold Rating on Dorman Products (DORM)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Dorman Products (DORM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, implying a -11.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

Dorman Products’ market cap is currently $1.88B and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.