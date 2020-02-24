Barrington Keeps a Hold Rating on Copart (CPRT)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Copart (CPRT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

Copart has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Copart’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $131 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRT in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Steven Cohan, a Director at CPRT sold 80,000 shares for a total of $7,371,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Copart, Inc. engages in the provision of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology.