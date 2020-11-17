Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Usio (USIO)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Usio (USIO), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 55.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Ritchie Bros.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Usio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67, a 141.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Spartan Capital Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.72 and a one-year low of $0.75. Currently, Usio has an average volume of 95.84K.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.