Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Tivity Health (TVTY)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on Tivity Health (TVTY) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 51.1% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and US Physical Therapy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tivity Health with a $18.10 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.07 and a one-year low of $1.92. Currently, Tivity Health has an average volume of 632.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More on TVTY: