Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, Virtusa, and Asure.

The Hackett Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.57 and a one-year low of $14.54. Currently, The Hackett Group has an average volume of 139K.

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and enterprise company, which engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm offers services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training, and advisory to global business services.