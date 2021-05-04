Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Hackett Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $18.94 and a one-year low of $11.05. Currently, The Hackett Group has an average volume of 144.5K.

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and enterprise company, which engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm offers services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training, and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.