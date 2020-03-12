Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.37, close to its 52-week low of $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The the analyst consensus on Sutter Rock Capital is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $8.39 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, Sutter Rock Capital has an average volume of 153.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSSS in relation to earlier this year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology.