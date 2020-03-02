Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Superior Industries International (SUP)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International (SUP) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.73, close to its 52-week low of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 39.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Superior Industries International with a $7.00 average price target, a 159.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.57 and a one-year low of $2.26. Currently, Superior Industries International has an average volume of 280.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It offers its products to original equipment manufacturers for the automotive industry. The firm supplies cast aluminum wheels with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.