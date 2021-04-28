Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sirius XM Holdings with a $7.00 average price target.

Sirius XM Holdings’ market cap is currently $25.89B and has a P/E ratio of 212.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SIRI in relation to earlier this year.

New York-based Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company, which provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine.