Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Gray Television (GTN)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Gray Television (GTN) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gray Television with a $25.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.31 and a one-year low of $13.60. Currently, Gray Television has an average volume of 603.3K.

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It also sells Internet advertising on its stations websites. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.