Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Cars (CARS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cars’ market cap is currently $890.5M and has a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CARS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.