Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cantaloupe (CTLP) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cantaloupe with a $14.25 average price target.

Cantaloupe’s market cap is currently $735.7M and has a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 110.36.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.