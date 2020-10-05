Barrington Keeps a Buy Rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report issued on October 2, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.38.

Based on Bottomline Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $111 million and GAAP net loss of $3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a net profit of $3.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAY in relation to earlier this year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.