Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on US Physical Therapy (USPH)

US Physical Therapy (USPH) received a Buy rating and a $100.00 price target from Barrington analyst Michael Petusky today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 48.6% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

US Physical Therapy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.00.

Based on US Physical Therapy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $83.86 million and net profit of $10.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $126 million and had a net profit of $14.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of USPH in relation to earlier this year.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.