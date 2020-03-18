Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino initiated coverage with a Buy rating on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

US Auto Parts Network has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on US Auto Parts Network’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $25.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories.