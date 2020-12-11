Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on Points International (PCOM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Points International (PCOM) and a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Ritchie Bros.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Points International with a $13.47 average price target.

Based on Points International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.45 million and GAAP net loss of $2.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million.

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a broad range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the broader loyalty industry. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.