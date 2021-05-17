Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as US Physical Therapy, Anika Therapeutics, and Option Care Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Merit Medical Systems with a $70.17 average price target.

Merit Medical Systems’ market cap is currently $3.34B and has a P/E ratio of 746.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.