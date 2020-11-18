Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on Huron Consulting (HURN)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Huron Consulting (HURN) and a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage-Crystal Clean, Sharps Compliance, and Icf International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Huron Consulting with a $61.00 average price target, a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Based on Huron Consulting’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $208 million and net profit of $11.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a net profit of $13.65 million.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.