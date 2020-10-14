Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on Hillenbrand (HI)

Hillenbrand (HI) received a Buy rating and a $44.00 price target from Barrington analyst Christopher Howe today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 63.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Hillenbrand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

The company has a one-year high of $34.63 and a one-year low of $13.61. Currently, Hillenbrand has an average volume of 419.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HI in relation to earlier this year.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment offers machines used for compounding, extrusion, material handling, size reduction, screening, and flow control. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.