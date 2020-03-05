Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on Carriage Services (CSV)

Carriage Services (CSV) received a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carriage Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $16.58. Currently, Carriage Services has an average volume of 96.24K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CSV in relation to earlier this year.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations.