Barrington Initiates a Buy Rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

AMC Entertainment (AMC) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Barrington analyst James Goss today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.09, close to its 52-week low of $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

AMC Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.29, implying an 115.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $171 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.