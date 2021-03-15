Barrington Downgrades Stericycle (SRCL) to Hold

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke downgraded Stericycle (SRCL) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stericycle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.00, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Stericycle’s market cap is currently $6.28B and has a P/E ratio of -108.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.25.

Stericycle, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS); International RCS; and Domestic CRS. The Domestic and Canada RCS segment manages medical and pharmaceutical waste disposal, hazardous wastes, and unused and expired inventory. The International RCS segment includes patient transport services. The Domestic Communication and Related Services segment consists of inbound/outbound communication, automated patient reminders, online scheduling, notifications, product retrievals, product returns, and quality audits. The company was founded in March 1989 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.