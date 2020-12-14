Barrington Downgrades Pluralsight (PS) to Hold

Pluralsight (PS) received a Hold rating from Barrington analyst Alexander Paris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.10, close to its 52-week high of $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluralsight is a Hold with an average price target of $20.25, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Pluralsight’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.47 million and GAAP net loss of $27.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PS in relation to earlier this year.

Pluralsight, Inc. engages in the provision of technology skill development solutions. It offers a cloud-based technology learning platform which provides a broad range of tool, including skill assessments, a curated library of courses, learning paths, and business analytics. The company was founded by Aaron Skonnard, Frederick Onion, Keith Brown, Fritz Onion and Bill Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, UT.