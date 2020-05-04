Barrington Believes US Auto Parts Network (PRTS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on US Auto Parts Network (PRTS), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.32, close to its 52-week high of $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 38.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Auto Parts Network with a $5.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.70 and a one-year low of $0.93. Currently, US Auto Parts Network has an average volume of 198.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive aftermarket parts. The firm’s flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.automd.com, and www.usautoparts.net. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The company was founded by Sol Khazani and Mehran Nia in 1995 and is headquartered in Carson, CA.