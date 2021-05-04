Barrington Believes Transact Technologies (TACT) Won’t Stop Here

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Transact Technologies (TACT) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.01, close to its 52-week high of $13.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transact Technologies with a $16.00 average price target.

Transact Technologies’ market cap is currently $116.6M and has a P/E ratio of -17.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.22.

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.