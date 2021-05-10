Barrington Believes Townsquare Media (TSQ) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Townsquare Media (TSQ), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.52, close to its 52-week high of $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Townsquare Media with a $17.67 average price target.

Townsquare Media’s market cap is currently $166.8M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TSQ in relation to earlier this year.

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment and digital marketing services company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solution segment provides broadcast and digital products & solutions to advertisers and businesses within local markets. The Entertainment segment includes live event experiences, music and lifestyle content directly to consumers, promotion, advertising and product activations to local & national advertisers. The company was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New york.