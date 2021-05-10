Barrington Believes TEGNA (TGNA) Still Has Room to Grow

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on TEGNA (TGNA) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.98, close to its 52-week high of $21.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and National Cinemedia.

TEGNA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

TEGNA’s market cap is currently $4.4B and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.29.

TEGNA, Inc. engages in the provision of media services. It offers TEGNA Marketing Solutions, a one-stop shop that helps businesses through a suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. The company was founded by Frank E. Gannett in 1906 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

